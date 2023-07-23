CUJ demands withdrawal of DSA case against journalist Farooq Abdullah

The Chattogram Union of Journalists (CUJ) formed a human chain and held a rally on Sunday demanding the withdrawal of a case filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA) against Farooq Abdullah, member of CUJ and staff reporter of Daily Purbodesh.

This programme was organised in front of the Jamal Khan Press Club in Chattogram city.

The CUJ leaders at the rally said the case was filed only for the purpose of harassment and to serve personal interests.

The speakers sought the intervention of the prime minister to withdraw the case.