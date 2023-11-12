Take photos of passengers: DMP to bus owners among 10 guidelines

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police has instructed the bus drivers and helpers to take photos of the passengers at stoppages.

The DMP issued 10 guidelines for transport owners and workers on Sunday (12 November), in an effort to prevent arson attacks on transports during the BNP-Jamaat enforced nationwide blockade programmes.

In the guideline, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Md Habibur Rahman also instructed that the bus driver and assistant should never leave the vehicle at the same time to eat or rest.

The DMP's directives include - Passengers cannot be dropped off without any stoppage; passengers on the bus will be alerted by the bus attendant or helpers; instead of parking buses separately at night, keeping multiple buses together in an open place and having own security arrangement; a driver shall not be allowed to drive alone without any helper or conductor; sleeping inside the vehicle won't be allowed at night, at least one person must be on guard; if the bus has two doors, the rear door must be kept closed and the owner must provide safety instructions to the driver and helpers.

Apart from this, the DMP said warning stickers should be put on buses for passengers.

The DMP also stated that a special reward has already been announced for information regarding arson attack and saboteur.

