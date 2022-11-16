Sylhet bus owners call for strike Saturday ahead of BNP rally

The Bus Owners Association has called for a transport strike on Saturday (19 November) in Sylhet.

On the same day, a divisional rally of BNP will be held at Alia Madrasa ground in Sylhet city.

Confirming the strike, Sylhet District Bus Owners Association general secretary Ziaul Kabir on Wednesday (16 November) said the strike has nothing to do with the BNP rally.

"The strike was called as part of a pre-announced programme. We gave a memorandum to the deputy commissioner at the beginning of this month demanding the addition of grill to CNG auto-rickshaws, stopping the movement of unregistered auto-rickshaws in Sylhet, not registering new auto-rickshaws," he told The Business Standard.

The strike will be observed from 6am Saturday to 6am on Sunday.

However, Sylhet District Road Transport Workers Union President Moinul Haque said he is unaware of the strike adding, "We are not in favour of the strike. We do not want to interfere with any party programme. Workers are with everyone."

Incidentally, BNP is holding rallies in different sections of the country to protest against the increase in the price of daily commodities and to release party chairperson Khaleda Zia.

So far, the rallies took place in six locations across the country and a transport strike was called two days before the rally in all of them.

Regarding the strike, Sylhet district BNP president Abdul Qayyum Chowdhury claimed that the government called the strike under pressure to disrupt the BNP rally.

"But no conspiracy can stop the mass gathering," he added.

In Moulavibazar, District Bus Minibus Owners Association has announced a two-day transport strike ahead of the BNP divisional rally on 19 November. The leaders said that all types of vehicles will stop plying during this time.

Moulvibazar Bus-Minibus Owners Association Chairman Rashid Uddin Ahmad announced the strike on Wednesday evening demanding the same as Sylhet bus owners.

District BNP general secretary VP Mizanur Rahman said, "These are manipulations of the ruling government. We do not care about these strikes. Meanwhile, BNP leaders and activists from Moulvibazar have started coming to the rally venue. I am also at the venue now. We are preparing our district pandal."

