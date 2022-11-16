30 including policemen injured in BNP-police clash in Habiganj

Around 30 people, including eight policemen, were injured in a clash between BNP activists and police in Lakhai of Habiganj on Wednesday.

BNP leaders and activists claimed that several party men received bullet wounds as police opened fire on them. They have been undergoing treatment at Lakhai Upazila Health Complex and others hospitals and clinics.

BNP Central Cooperative Affairs Secretary GK Gauch said a preparation meeting was going on with the leaders and activists at the Lakhai Upazila BNP office ahead of the Sylhet divisional rally when police arrived there and attacked them.

He said at least 30 BNP activists were injured in the chase between the two sides and several activists received bullet wounds.

Lakhai police station Officer-in-Charge Nunu Mia said, "BNP activists were preparing for violence in Lakhai's Bamoi Bazar. When police intercepted them, the BNP activists started throwing bricks at the police."

Eight policemen were injured in the incident, he said.

"Police fired several rounds of bullets in self defence and dispersed the BNP men," he added.

