Sweat, songs and sun glare: The Bangladeshi farmers braving intense heat to keep pantries stocked

Bangladesh

Sana Ullah Sanu
21 April, 2024, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2024, 08:08 pm

Related News

Sweat, songs and sun glare: The Bangladeshi farmers braving intense heat to keep pantries stocked

Sana Ullah Sanu
21 April, 2024, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2024, 08:08 pm
Illustration: TBS Graphics
Illustration: TBS Graphics

"Heat is not an issue for us. The main goal is to take the crop home," said Nurul Haque, a farmer harvesting soybeans in the Tunur Char area of Char Banshi union in Lakshmipur's Raipur.

It was around 12pm today (21 April). For the uninitiated, standing in the crop field bare headed, right under the blazing sun, was impossible. It was almost 38 degrees Celsius.

But the 15 farmers gathered on the soybean field didn't seem too bothered.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Although glistening in sweat, they wore a smile on their face. Some were even singing amid the harvesting.

For the more than 16 million farmers across the country, weather events are just that: events. The show must always go on.

Afterall, entire families depend on it.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Looking at his patch of soybean crops, the sun rays bouncing off the leaves, Nurul, a 60-year-old farmer, said it had ripened and had to be harvested quickly.

"Soybeans should be harvested even if the temperature is 100 degrees Celsius. Because if there is a delay, and then there are storms and rain, it will be the end of us," he said.

Farmers, however, are also taking precautions. And that is a must. Only yesterday there was news of a farmer dying due to a heat stroke while working the fields.

Farmer Abul Kashem said due to extreme heat, they had changed their working hours.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

One week ago, he used to work from 8am-1pm for a daily wage of Tk400 taka.

"Now many of us are working from 6am-11am for the same wages. Some are working all day for a wage of Tk600," he said.

After every hour-and-a-half, he takes a light rest for 10 minutes, he added.

Photo: TBS

Ismail, a labourer, was found cutting and cleaning the field trees in Char Mansa village of Lakshmipur Sadar upazila.

He said he brings a lot of water when he comes to the field. And he makes sure that he never misses a day of work.

Aleya Begum, another labourer, said, "Since we were very young, we got used to the sun and rain by working in the fields. We don't feel hot."

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

According to the farmers, between April and mid-May, soybean, almond, sunflower, boro paddy and various vegetables are harvested in different crop fields across Lakshmipur district.

Farmers have a very busy time during this period. Not even intense heat, rain, or storms can stop the farmers.

Although they said they are suffering a lot due to the heat this year, most agreed that the thought of stopping work had not crossed their minds.

Top News

Heatwave / heat / Farmers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hasib pours liquid nitrogen on wafers and other crispy treats at Suhrawardy Uddyan. Photo: Nayem Ali

Puff, puff pass: Eating fire and ice in Suhrawardy Udyan

3h | Features
From a styling point of view, the Insight attains the shape of the 10th-generation Honda Civic, minus the angular drama from it. Photo: Arfin Kazi

2019 Honda Insight: The most innovative compact sedan under Tk40 Lakh

9h | Wheels
From observing scores of successful taan samiti, one thing becomes clear: it is the transparent and flexible mechanism in place based on trust among participants (be it hotel employees, small-time traders, etc) which makes it work. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

How community-based 'money clubs' empower the common man

11h | Panorama
Due to the presence of schools, coaching centres and restaurants in the area, the new demographic at these galleries is notably younger, adding a vibrant and youthful energy to the area&#039;s cultural scene. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

From Dhanmondi to Lalmatia Block D: Dhaka’s new cultural canvas

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How much capable is Israel of attacking Iran?

How much capable is Israel of attacking Iran?

12m | Videos
How can you protect yourself against heat stroke

How can you protect yourself against heat stroke

1h | Videos
Is Dhoni the best finisher in IPL history?

Is Dhoni the best finisher in IPL history?

2h | Videos
Seven banks achieve record profits in 2023

Seven banks achieve record profits in 2023

4h | Videos