Sweat, songs and sun glare: The Bangladeshi farmers braving intense heat to keep pantries stocked

"Heat is not an issue for us. The main goal is to take the crop home," said Nurul Haque, a farmer harvesting soybeans in the Tunur Char area of Char Banshi union in Lakshmipur's Raipur.

It was around 12pm today (21 April). For the uninitiated, standing in the crop field bare headed, right under the blazing sun, was impossible. It was almost 38 degrees Celsius.

But the 15 farmers gathered on the soybean field didn't seem too bothered.

Although glistening in sweat, they wore a smile on their face. Some were even singing amid the harvesting.

For the more than 16 million farmers across the country, weather events are just that: events. The show must always go on.

Afterall, entire families depend on it.

Photo: TBS

Looking at his patch of soybean crops, the sun rays bouncing off the leaves, Nurul, a 60-year-old farmer, said it had ripened and had to be harvested quickly.

"Soybeans should be harvested even if the temperature is 100 degrees Celsius. Because if there is a delay, and then there are storms and rain, it will be the end of us," he said.

Farmers, however, are also taking precautions. And that is a must. Only yesterday there was news of a farmer dying due to a heat stroke while working the fields.

Farmer Abul Kashem said due to extreme heat, they had changed their working hours.

Photo: TBS

One week ago, he used to work from 8am-1pm for a daily wage of Tk400 taka.

"Now many of us are working from 6am-11am for the same wages. Some are working all day for a wage of Tk600," he said.

After every hour-and-a-half, he takes a light rest for 10 minutes, he added.

Photo: TBS

Ismail, a labourer, was found cutting and cleaning the field trees in Char Mansa village of Lakshmipur Sadar upazila.

He said he brings a lot of water when he comes to the field. And he makes sure that he never misses a day of work.

Aleya Begum, another labourer, said, "Since we were very young, we got used to the sun and rain by working in the fields. We don't feel hot."

Photo: TBS

According to the farmers, between April and mid-May, soybean, almond, sunflower, boro paddy and various vegetables are harvested in different crop fields across Lakshmipur district.

Farmers have a very busy time during this period. Not even intense heat, rain, or storms can stop the farmers.

Although they said they are suffering a lot due to the heat this year, most agreed that the thought of stopping work had not crossed their minds.