SUST protest: Tanti League leader sues 5 ex-students, 100-150 others 

Total five former students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) and 100-150 other unnamed individuals have been sued over the ongoing movement to oust Vice Chancellor (VC) Farid Uddin Ahmed.

The case was filed by Md Layek, general secretary of district Tanti League in Sylhet with Jalalabad police station at around 11:30pm on Tuesday night, confirmed Officer-in-Charge (OC) Nazmul Huda Khan to the media.

The named students are, Reza Nur Moin, 31, son of Moin Uddin of Bogura district, Habibur Rahman, 26, son of Matier Rahman Khan, Nazmul Sakib, 32, son of Mizanur Rahman of Khulna district, AKM Maruf Hossain, 28, son of Mosharraf of Mirpur in Dhaka and Foysal Ahmed, 27, son of Sadiqul Islam.

According to the case dockets, the accused students unlawfully obstructed the movement of the general people, extorted money, made threats, and aided in destructive activities during the protests.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had "picked up" the five former students of SUST and turned them over to Sylhet police.