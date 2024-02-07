Sunak greets Sheikh Hasina, pledges to support Bangladesh's graduation

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has congratulated Sheikh Hasina on her reelection as the prime minister of Bangladesh for the fifth term and expressed his desire to support Bangladesh's graduation from LDC status.

In a letter sent to his Bangladeshi counterpart on 6 February, the United Kingdom premier said, "As you embark on a historic fifth term and reflecting Bangladesh's impressive development gains under your leadership in recent years, I am writing to underline my commitment to strengthen the growing economic and security partnership between our countries and to support Bangladesh's graduation from LDC status."

He said, "Our partnership is based on a deep shared history and friendship, underpinned by strong people-to-people ties. I hope that Bangladesh can move forward with reconciliation in political life together with progress on: rights and freedoms."

These values are the cornerstone of the Commonwealth family and create vibrant democratic societies which attract the inward investment needed for economic growth, Sunak continued.

"I see cooperation on migration as an important part of our bilateral agenda. You have kindly endorsed a sustainable and streamlined way forward to return those Bangladeshi nationals in the United Kingdom illegally. I anticipate seeing that arrangement finalised as part of our wider agenda of mutual cooperation," he said.

Sunak continued, "I look forward to working with you to continue to build on and develop still further our countries' important and historic relationship."