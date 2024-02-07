Sunak greets Sheikh Hasina, pledges to support Bangladesh's graduation

Bangladesh

BSS
07 February, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2024, 04:53 pm

Related News

Sunak greets Sheikh Hasina, pledges to support Bangladesh's graduation

BSS
07 February, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2024, 04:53 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has congratulated Sheikh Hasina on her reelection as the prime minister of Bangladesh for the fifth term and expressed his desire to support Bangladesh's graduation from LDC status.

In a letter sent to his Bangladeshi counterpart on 6 February, the United Kingdom premier said, "As you embark on a historic fifth term and reflecting Bangladesh's impressive development gains under your leadership in recent years, I am writing to underline my commitment to strengthen the growing economic and security partnership between our countries and to support Bangladesh's graduation from LDC status." 

He said, "Our partnership is based on a deep shared history and friendship, underpinned by strong people-to-people ties. I hope that Bangladesh can move forward with reconciliation in political life together with progress on: rights and freedoms."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

These values are the cornerstone of the Commonwealth family and create vibrant democratic societies which attract the inward investment needed for economic growth, Sunak continued.

"I see cooperation on migration as an important part of our bilateral agenda. You have kindly endorsed a sustainable and streamlined way forward to return those Bangladeshi nationals in the United Kingdom illegally. I anticipate seeing that arrangement finalised as part of our wider agenda of mutual cooperation," he said.

Sunak continued, "I look forward to working with you to continue to build on and develop still further our countries' important and historic relationship." 

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Rishi Sunak / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Cook your career to perfection as a chef!

Cook your career to perfection as a chef!

7h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Conquering the procrastination plague ravaging Gen Z

7h | Pursuit
The colours of jaggery differ; some are reddish, some are pale and some are brown. But there is no way of knowing which of these are the ‘authentic’ date palm jaggery. Photo: Junayet Rashel

The fading lustre of Faridpur's date palm jaggery

8h | Panorama
There are three major ‘copybook publishers’ involved in the copying and publishing business in Nilkhet. These include Tajin Boi Ghar and Molly Prakashani. PHOTO: Syed Zakir Hossain

Inside the murky world of Nilkhet's copybook business

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Jordan makes history by reaching first Asian Cup final

Jordan makes history by reaching first Asian Cup final

13m | Videos
The son is looking for his mother's memory

The son is looking for his mother's memory

1h | Videos
Another 63 enter Bangladesh from Myanmar

Another 63 enter Bangladesh from Myanmar

2h | Videos
BGB chief suggests suspension of ship movement to St Martin amid Myanmar border conflict

BGB chief suggests suspension of ship movement to St Martin amid Myanmar border conflict

3h | Videos