Students foil miscreants' attempt to abduct school girl in Faridpur by torching microbus

Bangladesh

UNB
16 October, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2023, 05:54 pm

UNB
16 October, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2023, 05:54 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Students and locals foiled the escape of some miscreants attempting to abduct a class-10 student and set their microbus on fire in Faridpur on Monday.

MA Jalil, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station, said a group of miscreants showed up at Komorpur Abdul Aziz Institution in a microbus around 10:30 am and tried to pick up a girl studying in class X this morning.

The classmates of the student with the help of local people waylaid the microbus and rescued her.

They caught two suspected abductors - Mamun, 40, and Alamgir, 52 and beat them up. 

The two men were later taken to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College and Hospital.

At one stage, the agitated local people set the microbus on fire.

On information, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

"Police are trying to arrest the others involved in the incident," said the OC.

 

