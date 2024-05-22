Strong role of civil society crucial for participatory budget: Deputy Speaker Tuku

Effective national budgeting and implementation is essential for citizen well-being and economic progress, requiring active participation from elected representatives and the public, Deputy Speaker of the parliament Md Shamsul Haque Tuku said today (22 May).

He made the observation during the launch of Unnayan Shamannay's 'Amader Sangsad (Our Parliament)' platform.

'Amader Sangsad' is the latest initiative in Unnayan Shamannay's long-standing campaign for a participatory budget in Bangladesh.

Parliamentarians Rashed Khan Menon, Anisul Islam Mahmud, and Sanjida Khanam were also present at the event.

Speaking at the programme, they noted that in light of current socio-economic challenges, this initiative could be particularly valuable for assessing the relevance and effectiveness of the upcoming national budget.

They also expressed optimism that this civil society effort would enhance public awareness of the budget-making and implementation processes.

At the event, former Bangladesh Bank governor Dr Atiur Rahman emphasised that 'Amader Sangsad' aims to provide reliable budget-related information and analytics amidst a tumultuous economic environment.

Atiur, the founding president of Unnayan Shamannay, expressed confidence that with the right policy measures, Bangladesh could resume its path of inclusive growth.

The platform, facilitated by Unnayan Shamannay and Bank Asia PLC, aims to provide information and analysis services to parliamentarians and other stakeholders during the upcoming budget session.

It will offer national budget-related research and data assistance through hotline services, help desk services, media interactions, youth engagement sessions, and budget review dialogues