Sreemangal records lowest temperature of the day

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 November, 2021, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2021, 04:36 pm

Related News

Sreemangal records lowest temperature of the day

TBS Report
02 November, 2021, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2021, 04:36 pm
What will happen in winter? Photo: Mumit M
What will happen in winter? Photo: Mumit M

The lowest temperature in the country was recorded at the Sreemangal Upazila of Moulvibazar district today.

The lowest minimum temperature at 15.6 degrees Celsius was recorded in Sreemangal at 9 am on Tuesday; Sreemangal Meteorological Center Official Anisur Rahman told TBS.

He said, "The intensity of winter in Sreemangal may increase further, as from now on, the temperature will continue to drop."

Reportedly, the whole district witnessed dense fog in the morning.

On the other hand, the country's maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 33 degrees Celsius in Chattogram.

According to the Met Office weather forecast, the weather may remain dry with a partly cloudy sky over the country.

Night and day temperatures will remain nearly unchanged.
 

Top News

Weather forecast / Weather / Srimangal / Lowest temperature

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

1d | Videos
History of Halloween

History of Halloween

1d | Videos
Breast cancer awareness

Breast cancer awareness

1d | Videos
Why Facebook is Meta?

Why Facebook is Meta?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

3
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

4
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

5
Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club
Economy

Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club

6
Sonali bag finally finds buyers but can't meet demand
Economy

Sonali bag finally finds buyers but can't meet demand