Sreemangal records lowest temperature of the day

What will happen in winter? Photo: Mumit M

The lowest temperature in the country was recorded at the Sreemangal Upazila of Moulvibazar district today.

The lowest minimum temperature at 15.6 degrees Celsius was recorded in Sreemangal at 9 am on Tuesday; Sreemangal Meteorological Center Official Anisur Rahman told TBS.

He said, "The intensity of winter in Sreemangal may increase further, as from now on, the temperature will continue to drop."

Reportedly, the whole district witnessed dense fog in the morning.

On the other hand, the country's maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 33 degrees Celsius in Chattogram.

According to the Met Office weather forecast, the weather may remain dry with a partly cloudy sky over the country.

Night and day temperatures will remain nearly unchanged.

