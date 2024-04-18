Heatwave strains hospitals as illnesses surge

A construction worker gets a drink amid the scorching heat in the capital’s Gabtoli yesterday. Working people are suffering most in a mild to moderate heat wave sweeping over parts of the country. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Intense heat holding Bangladesh in its grip has disrupted daily life and caused a spike in various illnesses, overwhelming hospitals with patients.

Doctors are urging people to avoid unnecessary outdoor stay, wear cool clothing, and hydrate adequately to combat the scorching temperatures. They attribute the rise in fever, cold, heatstroke, diarrhoea, and typhoid cases to extreme heat and unsafe food-water consumption.

The International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) hospital, typically treating around 300 diarrhoea patients daily, has witnessed a significant surge, with nearly 500 cases reported now.

Notably, 60% of these cases involve children. A similar situation has been unfolding at Dhaka Shishu Hospital, Suhrawardy Hospital, Dhaka Medical College Hospital, and private clinics.

"A situation with over 700 daily admissions would be a cause for concern," Dr Baharul Alam, head of hospitals at icddr,b, told The Business Standard. "While we haven't reached that point yet, the number of patients is undeniably rising."

"To prevent heat-related illnesses, especially diarrhoea, people must prioritise hygiene," Dr Alam advised. "Drink purified water and wash hands thoroughly with soap before eating, particularly those caring for children."

The icddr,b official underscores extra precautions for vulnerable groups like children, the elderly, and outdoor workers, particularly those with underlying health conditions.

Hospitals nationwide report increased patient load

The scorching temperatures are impacting healthcare facilities across the country. Chuadanga district recorded a scorching 40.7 degrees Celsius yesterday, and hospitals there are witnessing a rise in heat-related illnesses.

Noting a significant heatwave, Rokibul Hasan, senior supervisor of Chuadanga Weather Office, said, "As Baishakh [ first month of Bengali calendar] begins, people are really feeling the heat. This has led to more patients with heat-related illnesses flooding Chuadanga hospitals."

Rajshahi Medical College Hospital's pediatric ward has reported a significant rise in admissions, including that for diarrhoea, since Eid.

"Currently, around 500 children are admitted to the hospital's four wards," said Dr Shahida Yasmin, head of the hospital's pediatric department.

The situation is similar at the General Hospital of Narayanganj, where the diarrhoea ward is treating approximately 50 patients daily.

"The rising temperatures have led to an increase in cases of diarrhoea, but the hospital is committed to providing sufficient treatment to all affected individuals," said Shiuli Akter, in-charge of the hospital's diarrhoea ward.

Naogaon General Hospital's children's ward is also overflowing, with 56 patients currently admitted, exceeding its 15-bed capacity. The majority of these patients are suffering from diarrhoea and pneumonia.

Doctors advise precautions against the heat

Dr ABM Abdullah, Professor Emeritus and personal physician of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, advised, "The temperature has risen above 40 degrees Celsius nationwide, posing a risk to all, including children and adults. To stay healthy, it's important to take precautions.

"Avoid unnecessary outdoor activities, and if you must be outside, use umbrellas or wear hats. But don't stay out for too long in order to avoid headaches, dizziness, and heatstroke, which can be life-threatening."

"The main issue in hot weather is dehydration, so it's crucial to drink plenty of water. Oral saline is also helpful for staying hydrated. You can add a pinch of salt to your water. But avoid buying lemon water or sugarcane juice from street vendors, and steer clear of unhealthy or old food. It's best for both children and adults to stay indoors whenever possible," he added.

Dr Manilal Aich Litu, professor at Sir Salimullah Medical College and Mitford Hospital, advised, "To stay healthy in the heat, drink lots of water and oral saline, wear light-coloured clothing like white, and avoid working outdoors alone.

"If you're a rickshaw puller or street vendor, take breaks regularly. And don't drink cold water as soon as you come back inside; take a short break first."