Speedy Trial Act not to suppress any group or political party: Home minister

UNB
01 February, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2024, 06:45 pm

File photo of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq. Photo: Collected
File photo of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq. Photo: Collected

The government has taken the move to make the Speedy Trial Act permanent but it is not aimed at suppressing any group or political party, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said today (1 February).

"The enforcement of the Speedy Trial Act to maintain law and order has yielded results. The law will not be used to suppress the opposition, but against those who would enforce blockade and destabilise law and order," he said while talking to reporters after inaugurating the online firearms license renewal programme at the home ministry.

The law will be made permanent to expedite the trial of crimes, said the minister.

Replying to a question about the BNP's black-flag procession on 12th parliament's opening session, he said, "It was inappropriate for the BNP to disrupt the situation by organising a black-flag procession on the first day of parliament. Hence, the police intervened."

Mentioning that there are no restrictions on political programmes, he said activities that contribute to the deterioration of law and order will not be permitted.

