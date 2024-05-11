Ex-Ambassador to France Tozammel Tony dies

Former ambassador to France Tozammel Tony Huq passed away in Birmingham, UK. He was 84.

He breathed his last on 9 May.

Tony is survived by his wife, son, daughter, and many relatives.

He also worked as the head teacher of a secondary school in Birmingham.

In 1971, he played a significant role as one of the organizers of the Liberation War in Britain.

He was contractually appointed as the Ambassador of Bangladesh to France during the government of HM Ershad.

He also served as the principal officer of the Asia Pacific region of UNESCO.

Hailing from Naogaon district, Tony had been living in Birmingham with his family for a long.