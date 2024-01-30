Spain, Luxembourg greet Sheikh Hasina on re-election as PM

PM at a view-exchange with local and foreign journalists and observers on 8 Jan on the occasion of the national election at her official residence Ganobhaban. Photo: PID

Spanish President Pedro Sanchez and Luxembourg Prime Minister Luc Frieden in recent messages extended congratulations and felicitations to Sheikh Hasina on her re-election as the Bangladesh prime minister.

"I am confident that your relationship will strengthen our bilateral relations, and the well-being and prosperity of the people of Bangladesh, for which you have my full support and of my Government," reads Spanish President Sanchez's message.

He also assured Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of his highest consideration and esteem.

In his message, Luxembourg prime minister wished Sheikh Hasina's success in the accomplishment of her important duties.

Bangladesh and Luxembourg share friendly relations based on the principles of democracy, human rights and the rule of law, said Luc Frieden.

"I am keen to continue our strong cooperation in upholding our shared values, as well as deepening our bilateral relations to the continued mutual benefit of our nations and peoples," he said.

He hoped the coming years will bring further opportunities to expand bilateral relationship.