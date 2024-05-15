Ukraine's Zelenskiy cancels visit to Spain and Portugal

Reuters
15 May, 2024, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2024, 02:08 pm

Ukraine's Zelenskiy cancels visit to Spain and Portugal

Zelenskiy's planned visit was due to coincide with an EU pledge of long-term security support for Kyiv

FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits the village of Yahidne, where hundreds of local residents spent a month in a school basement during Russia&#039;s attack on Chernihiv region, on the first anniversary of its liberation, in Yahidne, Chernihiv region, Ukraine April 3, 2023. REUTERS/Alina Yarysh/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits the village of Yahidne, where hundreds of local residents spent a month in a school basement during Russia's attack on Chernihiv region, on the first anniversary of its liberation, in Yahidne, Chernihiv region, Ukraine April 3, 2023. REUTERS/Alina Yarysh/File Photo

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has cancelled a visit to Spain and Portugal, authorities said on Wednesday, with CNN Portugal and other media reporting it was because of renewed fighting in his country. 

King Felipe of Spain has been due to hold a reception for Zelenskiy on May 17 and host a meal in his honour. 

Zelenskiy had also been expected to sign a bilateral security cooperation agreement with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez following a joint declaration by NATO last year. 

A spokesperson for the Portuguese government said the Ukraine president had cancelled the visit but did not give a reason. 

The Spanish government said it could not comment for security reasons.

Alongside other European Union countries, Spain committed to support Ukraine with financial and military aid after Russia's invasion in February 2022.

Zelenskiy's planned visit was due to coincide with an EU pledge of long-term security support for Kyiv, according to a draft document.
 

