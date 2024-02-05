South African president greets PM on her reelection

South African president greets PM on her reelection

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated Sheikh Hasina on her reelection as prime minister of Bangladesh.

In a letter sent to Sheikh Hasina, the South African president wrote, "On behalf of the Government and people of South Africa, permit me to convey my congratulations and accompanying best wishes on your re- election as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh."

He mentioned that South Africa attaches great importance to its relationship with Bangladesh, in particular the strong established foundation based upon solidarity, friendship and mutual understanding.

"I am encouraged by the steady progress reflected in the strengthening of our bilateral relations since the establishment of diplomatic relations," he said, adding, "This was cemented by your attendance of the BRICS-Africa Outreach and the BRICS Plus Dialogue last August."

Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa continued, "I wish to assure you that South Africa remains committed to the further expansion of mutually beneficial bilateral relations between our countries."

Wishing for Sheikh Hasina's continued health, he also reaffirmed desire to further enhance and consolidate the existing bond of friendship between the two countries.

