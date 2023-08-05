Sonar Bangla, Bijoy expresses set to get modern coaches 16 August

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 August, 2023, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2023, 09:13 pm

Related News

Sonar Bangla, Bijoy expresses set to get modern coaches 16 August

TBS Report
05 August, 2023, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2023, 09:13 pm
Bangladesh Railway. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh Railway. Photo: Collected

The non-stop Sonar Bangla Express, operating on the Dhaka-Chattogram route, and the Bijoy Express, on the Chattogram-Mymensingh route, are scheduled to receive new high-quality coaches on 16 August this year.

According to the railway authorities, the upgrade will entail 18 high-speed coaches imported from South Korea for Sonar Bangla, which will allow an additional 300 passengers to ride the train. Simultaneously, the Bijoy Express will be equipped with 16 coaches, 14 of which will be sourced from the Sonar Bangla Express' red and green coaches, providing room for an extra 90 passengers.

Tapos Kumar Das, chief mechanical engineer of the east zone of Bangladesh Railway, said the new coaches from South Korea are designed with stainless steel bodies, automatic sliding doors, bio-toilets, and other modern facilities.

He also revealed that trains on other routes will gradually receive similar high-quality coaches in the future.

Ratan Kumar Chowdhury, manager of Chattogram railway station, on Saturday, told TBS that the new coaches from South Korea had been on a trial run for the past five days. Once the new coaches are added, the passenger capacity of Sonar Bangla Express will increase to 890 from 584, enhancing the demand for tickets and potentially boosting income.

Furthermore, the capacity of the Bijoy Express, which currently accommodates 652 passengers, will rise to 741 after incorporating the new coaches.

Due to the high demand for non-air-conditioned tickets, additional non-AC coaches will be introduced for the Bijoy Express, Ratan concluded.

Railway / railway coaches / Sonar Bangla Express / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Former governor of Bangladesh Bank and Emeritus Professor at Dhaka University Dr Atiur Rahman. Sketch: TBS

We can talk about growth in better times. It’s time to stabilise

6h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Of ancient art, modern charm and timeless appeal of rugs

7h | Brands
Stock market investors in Bangladesh should still remain aware about the effect of high inflation on the fundamentals of the listed companies. Photo: TBS

Mastering stock market decision making in the face of inflation

8h | Panorama
Prospective migrants seek respite from the sun by sitting on road dividers, shaded by the under-construction metro rail above. Photo: Saleh Shafiq

The remittance heroes who dream on road dividers

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ways to prevent a collapse in shrimp exports

Ways to prevent a collapse in shrimp exports

53m | TBS Stories
Suffering at Kalurghat: Bridge, ferry fail to mitigate passenger sufferings

Suffering at Kalurghat: Bridge, ferry fail to mitigate passenger sufferings

2h | TBS Stories
Imran Khan arrested, jailed for 3 years

Imran Khan arrested, jailed for 3 years

3h | TBS World
Spider boot to protect Ukrainian in war field

Spider boot to protect Ukrainian in war field

4h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

5
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

6
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ecuador hit Colombia for six in World Cup qualifier