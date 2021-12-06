Someday people wouldn’t need visas to travel between Bangladesh-India: FM Momen hopes

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said that Bangladesh and India have scripted a golden chapter of bilateral partnership and cooperation due to the increasing trust between the two neighbouring countries.

"It's a model relationship," he said in an event organised by the Sector Commanders' Forum marking the golden jubilee of the recognition of Bangladesh by India and Bhutan at the National Press Club on Monday.

"Bangladesh and India enjoy a relationship unlike any other. The two countries will continue to solve issues, all big and small, through dialogues and discussions," added the minister.

"Our people-to-people relationship is very deep. We want to further strengthen this."

"I hope that a day will come when people will no longer need visas to travel between Bangladesh and India," he said.

Expressing gratitude to India for helping Bangladesh in 1971, he said, "Pakistanis tried to establish that our Liberation War was a war between India and Pakistan.

"But it was our war, a war for independence, and India just helped."

Momen thanked both India and Bhutan for recognising Bangladesh as a sovereign country on 6 December.

"In the future, we are wishing to celebrate Bangladesh-India Friendship Day together in all foreign missions," he added.

While addressing the same event, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram K Doraiswami said, "The true spirit of the Liberation War is to inspire the generations to come."

Among others, Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar, Bhutan's Ambassador to Bangladesh Rinchen Kuentsyl also spoke at the event.