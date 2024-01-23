'Smart service points' to be set up in 500 post offices across country: Palak

'Smart service points' will be set up in 500 post offices across the country, State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak has announced today.

He made the remarks while talking to reporters after a meeting with ambassador of the European Union (EU) to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

"We have 500 post offices in the district and upazila headquarters of the country, which are in very excellent positions. We will set up smart points there alongside the government's post office services. We want to make smart service points there as public and private service providers. This service will be provided at 500 points. Which is a project of only Tk 49 crore," said the state minister.

Complications with birth registration servers have been going on for a long time. Asked whether a solution is coming to overcome this problem, he said, "We have given all the proposals and suggestions in this regard. Now that the new government has been formed, we will sit with Local Government Minister Tazul Islam. We will follow up on our suggestions and suggestions and try again."

"One is to provide quick service and the other is to ensure the security of information. Both were interrupted. We will discuss the matter soon," he added.

Asked when the problem will be resolved, he said, "I will tell you in seven days."

Regarding the meeting with the EU representative, the state minister started off by saying the European Union has stood by the government in this sector with all-out support, including technology and knowledge transfer.

"It still is," he insisted, adding: "In the new vision of the new government, we are working in a new way. We will get financial assistance from the European Union to establish a Smart government to implement Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Vision 2041 of Smart Bangladesh. They will invest here, they will also support their technology and knowledge."