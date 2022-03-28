Skull transplantation of CMCH student Akib successful

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 March, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2022, 07:42 pm

Mahadi Akib. Photo: Collected
Mahadi Akib. Photo: Collected

The skull transplantation of Mahadi J Akib, a second-year student of  Chattogram Medical College, was successful after a six-hour operation on Monday at the neurosurgery department of the same hospital.

Earlier, Mahadi was admitted to the hospital on Sunday for surgery.

After completing the operation, the Head of the Neuro Surgery department of Chattogram Medical College Hospital Professor Dr Noman Khaled Chowdhury said that it took almost six and half hours. Akib is well now.  

Akib was injured in an attack of the opposition group of the Chattogram Medical College Chhatra League at the campus on 30 October last year leaving his skull and brain severely injured. He received treatment at the hospital for 19 days and returned home without transplanting his skull at that time. 

