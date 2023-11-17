Bangladesh's growth is India's growth: Shringla

Bangladesh

UNB
17 November, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2023, 06:52 pm

Bangladesh's growth is India's growth: Shringla

Shringla, former foreign secretary of India, said India always stands by a strong, stable, peaceful and prosperous Bangladesh.

UNB
17 November, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2023, 06:52 pm
Former Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla. File Photo: UNB
Former Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla. File Photo: UNB

India's former foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has said Bangladesh's development is India's development, Bangladesh's growth is India's growth and vice versa.

He said India always stands by a strong, stable, peaceful and prosperous Bangladesh.

Shringla expressed hope that the two countries will continue the unique partnership to reap the benefits mutually as this should not be a one-way traffic.

Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi organised an event on Thursday to unveil the book titled 'Bangladesh: From Basket Case to Asian Tiger' by Samuel Richard.

The book highlights the remarkable success and development progress of Bangladesh achieved in various sectors during the Awami League government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

A special panel discussion on the book was also organised as part of the event.

Shringla took part in the discussion as a panelist and highlighted the important aspects of Bangladesh-India bilateral relations in the context of the continued progress of Bangladesh's growth and development, said the Bangladesh High Commission on Friday.

Joining the discussion, Professor of Research and Information Systems for Developing Countries (RIS) Dr Prabir De termed connectivity as one of the key components of strong Bangladesh-India ties.

Another panelist, Professor Dheeraj Sharma, Director of Indian Institute of Management Rohtak mentioned Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's bold leadership as the main catalyst behind Bangladesh's recent development success.

In his closing remarks, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India Md Mustafizur Rahman shed light on various path breaking achievements of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government, including Bangladesh's progressive economy, education, information technology, health, women's empowerment and infrastructural development.

He also expressed gratitude to the government and people of India for being a contributing partner in the ongoing development of Bangladesh.

Selim Md Jahangir, minister (Consular) of the High Commission, moderated the programme and shared his thoughts and reflections on the book briefly.

Ambassadors and diplomats of various countries, dignitaries of the host country, journalists, Mission officers and employees and expatriate Bangladeshis attended the event.

