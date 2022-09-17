Shooting, shelling continue in Myanmar near Bandarban border 

Shots were fired along with mortar shells in Myanmar border area of Ghumdhum in Naikhongchhari upazila of Bandarban setting panic among the locals.

People in the border area of Konarpara in Tumbru reported that several mortar shell explosions were heard inside Myanmar on Saturday (17 September) morning.

A teenager named Iqbal died Friday night when several mortar shells fired from the mountains of Myanmar hit the shelter camp on the zero line near Tumbru. Five other Rohingyas of the shelter camp including a child were injured.

Due to security reasons, 35 families of Konarpara in Tumbru have taken refuge with their relatives elsewhere. Ghudhoom High School center for SSC examination has also been changed.

Nur Hasina, a resident of Tumbru Konarpara of Ghumdhum Union, said a mortar shell hit her house on Friday night. Which did not explode however, one more mortar shell exploded some distance from his house.

In fear, his entire family has now taken shelter at a relative's house in Tumbru Madherpara.

Nur Hasina said that the conflict in Myanmar has been going on for months.

"Gunshots have been heard for so long. Unexploded mortar shells have landed. However, since mortar shells blasted casualties on Friday night, an atmosphere of extreme panic prevails.

Dil Mohammad Bhutto, member of Ward No 2 of Ghumdhum Union, said that the level of fear has increased since the incident on Friday night.

"Gunshots were heard on Saturday morning. In this situation, 35 families of Tumbru Konarpara have taken shelter elsewhere. Those who have gone to their relatives' homes in Balukhali, Palongkhali, Teknaf's Hoikang area of Ukhia. Many others on the border are preparing to move elsewhere for security reasons," he told TBS.

The Chairman of Ghumdhum Union AKM Jahangir Aziz said that the SSC examination center at Ghumdhum High School was cancelled and shifted to Kutupalong High School.

Meanwhile, the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has protested the incident in which 1 Rohingya youth was killed and several others were injured due to the explosion of a mortar shell fired from Myanmar.

BGB Director (Operations) Lieutenant Colonel Faizur Rahman said mortar shells fired from Myanmar reached Bangladesh, which BGB protests.

"BGB protested about the casualties. At the same time protest will be expressed diplomatically."

He said that the situation in Myanmar is under BGB's radar. It is also extremely careful that no citizen of Myanmar can enter Bangladesh.