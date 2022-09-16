1 killed as six Myanmar mortar shells explode at Ghumdum

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 September, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2022, 11:26 pm

Related News

1 killed as six Myanmar mortar shells explode at Ghumdum

TBS Report
16 September, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2022, 11:26 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Six mortar shells fired from Myanmar exploded inside Bangladesh on the Ghumdum border in Bandarban on Friday, leaving one Rohingya dead and a number of injured.

Dil Mohammad, a local Rohingya leader, said intense gunshots and mortar shell explosions had been heard from the Myanmar side since Friday evening. Around 8pm, four mortar shells exploded in a Rohingya camp and two other shells in a nearby area on the Ghumdum border in Naikkhangchhari upazila.

A Rohingya died and at least six were injured. The injured were sent to Cox's Bazar hospital, said a Rohingya leader Mohammad Arif. The dead could not be identified immediately.

Ghumdum police's SI Shohag Rana said, "We do not have any information on the incident yet."

Cox's Bazar BGB 34 Battalion commander Mehedi Hossain did not answer his phone.

Earlier, a Bangladeshi youth was injured after a land mine exploded inside Myanmar territory along the Naikhongchhari border area in Bandarban on Friday.

Athwaing Tangchangya, 22, from Tumbru headman para of Ghumdum Union Parishad was injured near pillar 25 and 300 metre inside Myanmar border, said Union Parishad Chairman Jahangir Aziz.

Locals said Tangchangya went near the border area to bring his cow, which might have triggered the explosion.

Tangchangya lost his left leg in the explosion. He was first admitted to Kutupalong MSF Hospital and then shifted to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital.

Ghumdhum Union Parishad member Md Anowar Hossain said incidents of landmine explosion in the area take place every year.

The Border Guard Bangladesh stepped up patrols and surveillance after two unexploded mortar shells from Myanmar landed in Bangladesh territory on 28 August.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Myanmar envoy to Bangladesh thrice over the issue.

Dhaka lodged strong protests and expressed deep concern at air and artillery strikes landing inside Bangladeshi territory and violations of the country's air space.

The Myanmar side claimed that its military launched airstrikes after the ethnic Rakhine armed organisation, the Arakan Army, seized a police outpost on the border in Maungdaw Township in northern Rakhine State.

Top News

Mortar shell / Myanmar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS

A piece of World War II history in Chattogram

12h | Explorer
Photo: Courtesy

The magic of London

13h | Explorer
A significant number of people took notice of the new kind of Bangla cinema arriving in the theatres. The result is a new surge of audiences coming to see these films. Photo: Courtesy

Hawa, Poran get theatre owners excited about the future of Bangladeshi cinema

13h | Splash
A bicycle made by Bikesmith, the one and only handmade bicycle production house in Bangladesh. Noman Shaikat, a diploma engineer, started the company from scratch with a starting capital of Tk3 lakh only. Photo: Courtesy

Wheels of change: Handmade, eco-friendly bicycles take country by storm

13h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Teen makes record breaking solo flight around the world

Teen makes record breaking solo flight around the world

1h | Videos
What is the solution for Dementia?

What is the solution for Dementia?

5h | Videos
How to care your teeth

How to care your teeth

5h | Videos
How to go from Bandarban to Nilachal

How to go from Bandarban to Nilachal

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

4
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

5
Illustration: TBS
Education

Skill gaps between academia and industry widening

6
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation