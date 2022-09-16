Bangladeshi youth injured in landmine explosion near Myanmar border

A Bangladeshi youth was injured after a land mine exploded inside Myanmar territory, along the Naikhongchhari border area in Bandarban on Friday.

The injured ,Athwaing Tangchangya (22), hailed from Tumbru headman para of Ghumdhum Union Parishad.

The incident took place on Friday noon (16 September) near No 25 pillar and 300 meter inside Myanmar border, said Ghumdhum Union Parishad chairman Jahangir Aziz.

Locals said Tangchangya went near the border area to bring in his cow, which might have triggered the landmine explosion.

Tangchangya lost his left legs during the explosion. He was first admitted to Kutupalong MSF Hospital and then shifted to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital.

Ghumdhum Union Parishad member Md Anowar Hossain said, "Tangchangya was injured in a landmine explosion buried by the Myanmar army. Such incidents take place every year,"

Meanwhile, Border Guard Bangladesh has stepped up patrols and surveillance after two unexploded mortar shells landed in Bangladesh territory from Myanmar on 28 August.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Myanmar envoy to Bangladesh thrice over the issue.

Dhaka lodged strong protests and expressed deep concern at air and artillery strikes landing inside Bangladeshi territory and violations of the country's air space.

The Myanmar side claimed that its military launched airstrikes after the ethnic Rakhine armed organisation, the Arakan Army (AA), seized a police outpost on the border in Maungdaw Township in northern Rakhine State.