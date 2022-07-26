Shohoz.com files writ challenging DNCRP fine

E-ticketing platform Shohoz.com on Tuesday filed a writ petition with the High Court challenging the legality of a Tk2 lakh fine imposed by the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP).

The petition also seeks the court's directive to stay the penalty order.

The DNCRP fined Shohoz last Wednesday after finding evidence of mismanagement in its Bangladesh Railway ticket sales.

Barrister Tanjib Ul Alam filed the writ on behalf of the online platform.

The writ may be heard by the bench of Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice Md Iqbal Kabir this week, he told journalists on Tuesday.

Four persons, including the secretary of commerce, were made respondents in the writ.

The DNCRP fined Shohoz.com Tk2 lakh on 20 July following the hearing of a complaint from Mohiuddin Hawlader Roni, a fourth-year student of Dhaka University, over irregularities in selling Bangladesh Railway tickets.

Roni, who has been protesting for nearly three weeks against the corruption and mismanagement at Bangladesh Railway, said he is satisfied with the DNCRP order. According to the law, he will get 25% or Tk50,000 of the penalty.

On Monday, he announced the suspension of his protests after a meeting with the senior officials of the railways.