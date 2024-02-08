Ship ban threatens St Martin's tourism sector amid peak season

Businessmen engaged in the tourism sector centring Saint Martin's Island have voiced their frustration over the suspension of all tourist ship services on the Teknaf-Saint Martin's Island route due to safety concerns amid the ongoing conflict in Myanmar close to the Bangladesh border.

They say this time of the year is the peak time for tourism on the island, and the suspension of ship services will have a significant impact on their businesses. They fear the repercussions will be difficult to overcome throughout the remainder of the year.

Hotels and resorts started to cancel bookings immediately after news of the suspension of ship services spread. Simultaneously, there is a surge in demand for return bus tickets. Taking advantage of the situation, bus agents are charging one and a half to two times the regular fare from passengers, according to them.

The decision to suspend ship services on the route from 10 February was made on Wednesday due to escalating conflict between rebel groups and the junta in Myanmar, particularly in areas near the Bangladesh border.

In recent days, the intensity of the fighting has increased, resulting in two fatalities and several injuries in Naikhongchhari, Bandarban, as mortars and bullets from the Myanmar conflict crossed the border.

After the news of ship service suspension was broadcasted in the media on Wednesday night, unrest was created among the tourists and businessmen.

Mohammad Helal, in-charge at Samudra Kuti Resort on the island, said all rooms at the resort were reserved until 25 February. However, following the abrupt decision to suspend shipping services, bookings are being cancelled one by one.

"Our business had just begun picking up for the season. Tourist traffic had been severely impacted by strikes, blockades, and elections. It was becoming increasingly challenging to meet payroll for our staff," he said.

"I had hoped for a surge in business from February to March, but that hope has dissipated now. We will have to relocate our staff to Cox's Bazar once again because it would be too costly for them to remain here," he added.

Sameer, manager of Meghna Beach View Resort, echoed similar sentiments of disappointment. "Our peak business season typically falls in February. January, being winter, does not attract as many visitors."

He added, "We recommend to our tourists to consider travelling by ship from Cox's Bazar since the service has been halted from Teknaf but is still operational from Cox's Bazar."

However, he emphasised that the tourism sector on Saint Martin's Island relies heavily on ships from Teknaf due to the shorter travel time.

"Very few tourists are willing to endure the 6-7 hour journey from Cox's Bazar. Unfortunately, our visitors are dissatisfied with the service provided by Cox's Bazar ships. It's fair to say that our business is on the verge of collapse," he said.

The tourist season on this island typically spans from October to April. Situated just 9km from the mainland, tourists can safely travel to and from the island during this period as the sea conditions are usually calm.

In response to the suspension of ship services on the Teknaf-Saint Martin's route, tourists are now redirecting their travels to Cox's Bazar.

Reports on Thursday morning indicated that several tourists initially headed for Saint Martin's Island altered their plans midway and opted to travel to Cox's Bazar instead.

An official from Bay Cruise, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, "Our ship will continue operations until 9 February for the time being. Following this, it will remain inactive until a new decision is reached. Our actions are subject to the directives of the administration."

Mojibur Rahman, chairman of the Saint Martin's Union Parishad, said, "Our peak business season falls between February and March. The income generated during this period sustains our local community for the remaining seven months."

He added, "I cannot say with certainty whether the ship will resume operations before March. We have heard that ships from Cox's Bazar will remain operational, but this alone is insufficient to support the tourism sector in Saint Martin's. The tourism industry here heavily relies on ships from Teknaf."

Saleh Miah, tea and green coconut vendor in the Konarpara area of the island, said, "Although the ship services are currently suspended, there remains a possibility of their resumption before March. I trust in Allah's decree for my business."