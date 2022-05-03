Sheikh Hasina greets Freedom Fighters on Eid

Bangladesh

UNB
03 May, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 03 May, 2022, 10:56 am

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday greeted all the Freedom Fighters of the country on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Like other occasions, the prime minister sent flowers, fruits and sweetmeats to the war-wounded freedom fighters and members of the martyred families at Martyred and War-wounded Freedom Fighters' Rehabilitation Centre (Muktijoddha Tower-1) on Gaznavi Road in the capital's Mohammadpur area as a mark of her good wishes for them.

PM's assistant private secretary-2 Gazi Hafizur Rahman Liku and assistant press secretary ABM Sarwar-E-Alom Sarkar handed over these items to them in the morning.

The war-wounded freedom fighters and members of the martyred families expressed their gratitude to the Prime Minister for remembering them on every national day and festival like Independence Day, Victory Day, Eid and Pahela Baishakh.

They wished the prime minister good health and long life, and highly appreciated her farsighted lea dership.

