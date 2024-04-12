Veteran freedom fighter killed in Ctg road accident

TBS Report
12 April, 2024, 07:40 pm
12 April, 2024, 07:40 pm

Veteran freedom fighter killed in Ctg road accident

TBS Report
12 April, 2024, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2024, 09:02 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A veteran freedom fighter died after being hit by a motorcycle while crossing the road at Mirsarai in Chattogram today (12 April) morning.

The deceased identified as Jane Alam, 70, hailed from Mozaffar Ali Chowdhury Bari in the West Kishmat Jaffrabad area at Ward-8 of Mirsarai Sadar Upazila.

Mirsarai Sadar Chairman, Shamsul Alam Didar, told the Business Standard, "Jane Alam was hit by a speeding motorcycle in the Sufi Road area of the Dhaka-Chattogram highway around 7:30am when he was crossing the road.

"Locals rescued him in critical condition and rushed him to Mirsarai Upazila Health Complex where the doctor pronounced him dead," he added.

Two people riding on the motorcycle also sustained injuries. They were taken to the Chattogram Medical College Hospital, the chairman said.

Mirsarai Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Shahidul Islam said, "The family of the deceased is not interested in filing any case in this connection. They want to bury the body without an autopsy."

