SGD Innovation Award celebrates outstanding contributions to sustainable development goals

The Institute of Energy at the University of Dhaka and the GreenTech Foundation Bangladesh proudly announce the recipients of the SDG Innovation Award, recognizing individuals who have spearheaded innovative initiatives contributing significantly to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The esteemed award ceremony, held jointly by these organisations, honoured three remarkable individuals for their exceptional contributions to sustainable development.

The ceremony, graced by esteemed dignitaries including Mr. Md. Akhter Hossain, Principal Coordinator (SDGs Affairs), Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, Ms. Hosne Ara Begum ndc, Managing Director (Secretary), Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority, and Prof Dr Sitesh Chandra Bachar, Pro Vice Chancellor of University of Dhaka, Dr. Nasif Shams, Director, Institute of Energy, University of Dhaka and Mr. Lutfor Rahman, PhD, Founder & Executive Director, GreenTech Foundation Bangladesh.

Dr. Razuana Rahman received recognition in the field of Good Health & Wellbeing (SDG 3) for her groundbreaking contributions to public health. Her innovative initiatives have significantly enhanced access to healthcare services, positively impacting the health and wellbeing of communities.

Dr. Md. Mahmudul Haque was honoured for his outstanding work in fostering Decent Work and Economic Growth (SDG 8) through innovative FINTECH solutions. His initiatives have facilitated economic growth and created opportunities for decent work, thereby advancing SDG 8.

Dr. Sopan Das was acknowledged for his exceptional innovation in promoting Good Health & Wellbeing (SDG 3). His pioneering efforts have led to substantial improvements in healthcare delivery systems, particularly in underserved communities, thus promoting better health outcomes and advancing SDG 3.

The award ceremony, featuring keynote addresses from renowned experts in sustainable development and innovation, provided attendees with valuable insights into the crucial role of innovation in achieving the SDGs. Through their exemplary leadership and innovative endeavours, Dr. Razuana Rahman, Dr. Md. Mahmudul Haque, and Dr. Sopan Das have not only demonstrated remarkable dedication but also inspired others to contribute towards building a more sustainable and prosperous future.

The SDG Innovation Award continues to serve as a beacon, highlighting the outstanding contributions of individuals towards sustainable development and inspiring further innovation in pursuit of a better world.