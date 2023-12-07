BPSWC targets MSME competitiveness for sustainable development

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 December, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2023, 08:14 pm

Related News

BPSWC targets MSME competitiveness for sustainable development

The emphasis was made during the committee's second meeting held on Thursday at Gulshan in the capital

TBS Report
07 December, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2023, 08:14 pm
BPSWC targets MSME competitiveness for sustainable development

The Bangladesh Private Sector Working Committee (BPSWC) has emphasised the critical need to boost the competitiveness of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in a significant move to address the challenges posed by LDC graduation and to align with the Sustainable Development Goals.

The emphasis was made during the committee's second meeting held on Thursday at Gulshan in the capital, reads a press release.

Chaired by Mahbubul Alam, president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) and chairman of the committee, the meeting highlighted the pivotal role of business activity, investment, and innovation as major drivers of productivity, inclusive economic growth, and job creation.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Recognising the vast diversity within the private sector, spanning from micro enterprises to multinationals, the committee stressed the importance of robust support for "making micro, small, and medium enterprises competitive through intellectual property and innovation."

Mahbubul Alam expressed the committee's intention to expedite grants and low-cost loans from development partners and international donor agencies. The aim is to provide financial support to address trade gaps arising from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the poorest countries. The committee is optimistic about collaboration with the UN office in Bangladesh to garner support in this endeavour.

UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis underscored the private sector's integral role in achieving inclusive sustainable development. Co-chairman of the Bangladesh Private Sector Working Committee, Ardashir Kabir, acknowledged the challenges stemming from the pandemic and global conflicts but reiterated the committee's commitment to accelerating progress.

Ardashir Kabir, also president of the Business Environment Forum, emphasised the complexity of challenges due to the involvement of various parties. Despite contending with the aftermath of the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, he expressed confidence in overcoming these challenges and advancing Bangladesh to the next level of development.

Bangladesh / MSME / SDG

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hamas-Israel war: What really happened on 7 October?

Hamas-Israel war: What really happened on 7 October?

12h | Panorama
UN workers arrive to distribute aid to Palestinians, who have fled their homes due to Israeli strikes and take shelter in a UN-run school, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on 23 October 2023. Photo: Reuters

When UN and its agencies lack much agency

12h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

How Khan Farhana built a 300,000-strong LinkedIn community

23h | Pursuit
Photo: Courtesy

Fostering emotional intelligence and classroom harmony: The power of a complaint box

23h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Deepening dollar crisis in Bangladesh: Unveiling causes

Deepening dollar crisis in Bangladesh: Unveiling causes

1h | TBS Round Table
Current account surplus drops by 80% in one month

Current account surplus drops by 80% in one month

3h | TBS Economy
foodpanda creates job opportunities for more than 1.5 lac riders

foodpanda creates job opportunities for more than 1.5 lac riders

2h | TBS Stories
Messi named Time Magazine's 'Athlete of the Year'

Messi named Time Magazine's 'Athlete of the Year'

8h | TBS SPORTS