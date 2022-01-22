Seven cops promoted to additional IGP
SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder among them
Total seven senior police officers have been made additional inspector general of police (IGP) of grade-2 post.
A notification signed by home ministry Joint Secretary (Public Security Division) Md Anwarul Islam was issued in this regard on Saturday.
The promoted officials are – Police Headquarters DIG Abu Hassan Muhammad Tariq, PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder and Central Police Hospital Chief DIG Dr Hasan ul Haider, Additional IGP (current charge) and SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, Barisal
Metropolitan Police (BMP) Commissioner Md Shahabuddin Khan, Industrial Police Chief DIG Mahbubur Rahman and Mymensingh Range DIG Barrister Md Harun-ur-Rashid.