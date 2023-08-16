Server down for maintenance work, not sure when will it be back on: NID DG

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 August, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2023, 01:58 pm

"We are undergoing server maintenance. Not sure how long it will take to complete it. Although our experts say it might be possible to launch it by the end of the afternoon," AKM Humayun Kabir, director general of the NID Registration Wing of the Election Commission told The Business Standard

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

The National Identity (NID) card server is currently down because of maintenance work, said AKM Humayun Kabir, director general of the NID Registration Wing of the Election Commission (EC).

"We are undergoing server maintenance. Not sure how long it will take to complete it. Although our experts say it might be possible to launch it by the end of the afternoon," AKM Humayun Kabir told The Business Standard on Wednesday (16 August). 

"We are actually checking the server step by step. This takes some time. There is no threat of our server being hacked. Our server is completely secure at the moment," he added. 

The official further said: "But we are trying to find out whether any kind of negotiation has been done by any of our partners. If this happens we will take action against them and we will stop all of their services. That is why we are checking each and every aspect of the server step by step."

Meanwhile, the NID server has been down since Wednesday morning.

