Keep scheduled banks open this weekend for polling expense payment: EC to cenbank

Politics

TBS Report
03 January, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2024, 10:15 pm

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The Election Commission has requested the Bangladesh Bank to keep relevant scheduled banks open to facilitate the payment of polling expenses for the 12th National Elections.

In a letter signed by Deputy Secretary Atiyar Rahman on Wednesday (3 January), the EC highlighted the need for cash withdrawals from banks and financial institutions two days (Friday and Saturday) before the polling day.

This cash is needed by the Election Commission Secretariat, returning officers, assistant returning officers, various election officials, polling stations, and polling officers to cover election-related expenses, it added.

To accommodate these withdrawals while maintaining election duties, the EC has recommended keeping a limited number of bank staff on hand at the open branches at district and upazila levels, including major cities like Dhaka and Chattogram.

This will allow authorised persons to withdraw necessary funds for holding the election.

Furthermore, the EC has also issued an instruction not to engage the bank officers/employees who have been assigned polling officers for election duties.

The EC has requested the central bank to take necessary steps to implement these measures and ensure smooth access to funds for the upcoming elections.

