SCOUT, Bangladesh National Cadet Corps to join Dhaka North in mosquito-eradication drive

TBS Report
15 May, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2023, 06:26 pm
Photo: Dhaka North City Corporation
Photo: Dhaka North City Corporation

Bangladesh National Cadet Corps (BNCC) and the national SCOUT team will work with Dhaka North City Corporation to eradicate mosquitoes to prevent dengue outbreak.

Under this initiative, they will conduct joint awareness programmes to increase awareness among people.

The Dhaka North City Corporation on Monday (15 May) held a preparatory meeting in this regard under the chairmanship of Mayor Atiqul Islam at the city corporation head office in Dhaka.

Mayor Atiqul Islam said, 'This awareness programme will be conducted areawise. I believe dengue control will be possible if social movement can be developed by increasing awareness among the people.

He also said Dhaka North City Corporation will take SCOUT and BNCC to the field to raise more public awareness among the people to exterminate mosquitoes in Mirpur region next Wednesday (17 May).

