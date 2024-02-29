PM urges Bangladesh Scouts to play role in building developed nation

BSS
29 February, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 29 February, 2024, 09:34 pm

File Photo of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
File Photo of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged Bangladesh Scouts members to play their roles with patriotism and dedication in building a hunger-poverty-free, developed-prosperous and non-communal 'Sonar Bangladesh' and 'Smart Bangladesh'.

She made the call in a message issued today on the occasion of the "Golden Jubilee Rover Moot" on the 50th anniversary of the Bangladesh Scouts Rover Region tomorrow ( 1 March).

The premier said Bangladesh Boy Scout Association was formed on 9 April 1972 after independence.

She said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman gave official recognition to Bangladesh Scouts on 11 September 1972 by issuing Presidential Ordinance 111.

Because of his inspiration and initiative, Bangladesh Scouts became the 105th country to be a member of the World Organization of the Scout Movement on 1 June 1974, she added.

The prime minister said the father of the nation played a very important role in expanding Bangladesh Scouts at the national level and achieving its global reputation.

She said the Awami League government has been taking and implementing various initiatives for the development and expansion of scouting.

The premier said her government has already approved the project for the development of 'Rover Scout Training Centre, Bahadurpur' involving Tk48.91 crore through the Ministry of Education.

Sheikh Hasina said the government has allocated 188 acres of land for the construction of an Adventure Training Center for Rover Scouts in Chattogram.

She wished success of the "Golden Jubilee Rover Moot".

