Scottish MP congratulates PM Hasina on re-election, praises election process

Lothian region Member of the Scottish Parliament Foysol Choudhury and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Photo: Collected
Lothian region Member of the Scottish Parliament Foysol Choudhury and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Photo: Collected

Lothian region Member of the Scottish Parliament Foysol Choudhury has offered hearty congratulations to Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her recent re-election, praising the country's commitment to a free and fair election process.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Choudhury, who also serves as the Shadow Minister for Culture, Europe and International Development, commended the Awami League party on securing its fourth consecutive term and Hasina's fifth election victory.

Choudhury, a member of the Scottish Parliament's Cross-Party Group on Bangladesh, further expressed gratitude for the Prime Minister's meeting with himself and colleagues during their visit to Dhaka last November.

He described the interaction as a "highly successful" first trip for the Group and expressed eagerness for future engagements.

"I very much hope I and the Cross-Party Group Members of the Scottish Parliament will have the opportunity of meeting Your Excellency again," Choudhury wrote.

Concluding the letter, the Scottish MP reiterated his congratulations and wished Hasina "a very successful new term".

 

