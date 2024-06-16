Eid travel during heatwaves: Essential tips for a safe journey

A child on his mother's lap gazes out the train window during their Eid journey. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

In Bangladesh, around 15 million people embark on the Eid journey from greater Dhaka to various parts of the country. This mass exodus means that roughly two-thirds of the capital's inhabitants rush to their villages and hometowns to reunite with loved ones during the Eid holidays.

As global temperatures rise, heatwaves are becoming more frequent and intense, posing unique challenges for travellers. While the joy of meeting family and friends is priceless, it's crucial to take specific precautions to ensure your safety and comfort during extreme heat. Here's a guide on what to consider when travelling during heatwaves:

Stay hydrated

Dehydration is a significant risk during heatwaves. While travelling, it's important to stay hydrated. Always carry a refillable water bottle and drink frequently, even if you don't feel thirsty. Also, try to avoid dehydrating beverages like caffeine as they can lead to dehydration. Opt for water, herbal teas or electrolyte-replenishing drinks instead.

"A lot of travellers worry too much about urination while commuting and refrain from drinking fluids. This mentality has to be changed. Please remember, when you are travelling during extreme heat, the weather absorbs more water content from your body. It may take just 30 minutes to a few hours for the body to get dehydrated and cause nausea. Hence, you do not urinate as much as you anticipate," said Dr Jahan Ara Rowshan, Medicine Specialist at a private hospital.

Plan your journey wisely

The timing and nature of your travel can make a significant difference. If possible, start your journey in the early morning or late evening to avoid the peak heat of the day. If you are travelling in a long route, plan for regular breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas to rest and cool down. If travelling by car, plan routes that include shaded areas or stopovers.

Dress appropriately

Kamalapur Railway Station was packed with passengers ahead of Eid-ul-Adha. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Your clothing choices can greatly impact your comfort. While dressing during heatwaves, opt for comfort over fashion.

"Choose breathable fabrics like cotton and linen that allow for airflow. Co-ords are great travel attire. Avoid tightly fitted clothes, be it salwar kameez or t-shirts at any cost. Men can opt for loose Hawaiian shirts or oversized t-shirts," said Samia Islam, former fashion designer and quality control at a leading boutique house.

For sun protection, wear wide-brimmed hats and sunglasses. Be sure to apply sunscreen with a high SPF to shield your skin from harmful UV rays.

Stay informed

"It is important to keep up to date with weather reports and heat advisories so you and your family can be adequately prepared," said Dr. Rowshan.

Use reliable weather apps to monitor heatwave alerts and temperature changes and stay tuned to local news for any emergency measures or heat-related advisories.

Prioritise health precautions

Be aware of the health risks associated with extreme heat.

"Learn the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, such as heavy sweating, dizziness and nausea, and seek immediate medical attention if needed," added Dr Rowshan.

Dr Rawshan also advised to pack smartly with essentials that include cooling aids like cooling towels, handheld fans and extra water bottles. Also, always pack a first-aid kit, snacks, and any necessary medications.