India records 56 heatwave deaths, nearly 25,000 heat stroke cases in last 3 months

South Asia

Xinhua/UNB
04 June, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2024, 05:34 pm

A woman holding an umbrella walk near the India Gate during severe heatwave on a hot summer day in New Delhi on May 29, 2024. Photo: Money SHARMA / AFP
A woman holding an umbrella walk near the India Gate during severe heatwave on a hot summer day in New Delhi on May 29, 2024. Photo: Money SHARMA / AFP

At least 56 people were killed and nearly 25,000 suspected heat stroke cases recorded in the last three months in India, a local media report quoting federal health ministry said Monday.

"There were at least 56 confirmed heatstroke deaths across the country from March to May, with 46 of them in May alone, according to central (federal) government data," local newspaper Hindustan Times said.

According to the newspaper, officials in many states have hesitated to classify deaths from heat exposure if autopsies have been unavailable.

As per the data, Madhya Pradesh has reported the maximum number of deaths at 14, followed by Maharashtra at 11.

The newspaper said as many as 24,849 heatstroke cases have been reported since 1 March.

This year, the temperatures have been record-breaking in India. Many parts in India have been experiencing unrelenting heat wave for over two weeks in the past, with maximum temperatures hovering above 45 degrees Celsius at a stretch and even soaring beyond 50 degrees Celsius in some areas.

Last month India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the country would face extreme heat from April to June with the central and western peninsular regions anticipated to be the worst affected.

