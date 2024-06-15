BMD predicts light to moderate rain in Dhaka, other divisions

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers across the country over 24 hours, starting 9am on Saturday (15 June).

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places in Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions; at a few places in Dhaka, Rajshahi and Chattogram divisions; and at one or two places over Khulna and Barishal divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places in Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions," said a Met office bulletin.

Besides, a mild heatwave is sweeping over Khulna division and the district of Gopalganj and it may continue.

Day and night temperatures may rise slightly across the country.

Due to excessive moisture content the discomfort may persist.

A trough of low lies over West Bengal in India to northwest Bay and monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over north Bay.