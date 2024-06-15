BMD predicts light to moderate rain in Dhaka, other divisions

Bangladesh

UNB
15 June, 2024, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2024, 12:51 pm

Related News

BMD predicts light to moderate rain in Dhaka, other divisions

A mild heatwave is sweeping over Khulna division and the district of Gopalganj and it may continue

UNB
15 June, 2024, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2024, 12:51 pm
File photo of children playing in rainwater. Photo: UNB
File photo of children playing in rainwater. Photo: UNB

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers across the country over 24 hours, starting 9am on Saturday (15 June).

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places in Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions; at a few places in Dhaka, Rajshahi and Chattogram divisions; and at one or two places over Khulna and Barishal divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places in Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions," said a Met office bulletin.

Besides, a mild heatwave is sweeping over Khulna division and the district of Gopalganj and it may continue.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Day and night temperatures may rise slightly across the country.

Due to excessive moisture content the discomfort may persist.

A trough of low lies over West Bengal in India to northwest Bay and monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over north Bay.

Environment

Rain forecast / Heatwave

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Screengrab of Bangladesh Blacklist website

Bangladesh Blacklist: Were you scammed? Report it to this site and save others

5h | Panorama
Members of Clear Concept spreading awareness about antibiotic resistance. Photo: Courtesy

Clear Concept: Demystifying prescriptions for patients

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Navigating the Eid fashion scene

1d | Mode
Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

2d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Long tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway

Long tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway

1h | Videos
Brazilian cow in the Guinness Book of World Records

Brazilian cow in the Guinness Book of World Records

3h | Videos
Russell's Viper is the new panic, expanding rapidly

Russell's Viper is the new panic, expanding rapidly

5h | Videos
Top players who will miss Euro 2024 in Germany

Top players who will miss Euro 2024 in Germany

21h | Videos