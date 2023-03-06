Science Lab building declared 'risky'

The Dhaka South City Corporation has declared the "Shireen Mansion" building in the capital's Science Lab area "risky", a day after an explosion in the building claimed three lives.

The Regional Committee on Risky Building of the city corporation hung a banner in the building with the declaration.

Committee head Merina Naznin said the building has been marked as risky as it was severely damaged in the explosion.

Police and other agencies are carrying out an investigation into the incident.

The technical committee on the building, led by the city corporation's chief engineer, will take the next decision once the investigation is over, she added.