Man dies after column of under-construction building falls on his head in Mohammadpur

A pedestrian was killed when a column of an under-construction building fell on his head at Sat Masjid Road in the capital's Mohammadpur area on Saturday (6 April).

The deceased was identified as Hasan, 46, a resident of the area, hailing from Chattogram.

Confirming the matter, Dhaka Medical College Hospital Police Camp In-Charge Inspector Bachchu Mia said the body has been kept in the morgue of the hospital's emergency department.

Shafiur Rahman, a neighbour of the deceased, said, "A column of an under-construction building of Mohammadpur Sat Masjid Housing fell on his head and he was seriously injured.

"We took him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where the doctor declared him dead."