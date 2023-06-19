Schoolgirl and her grandmother set on fire in Gazipur

Bangladesh

UNB
19 June, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 11:23 am

Related News

Schoolgirl and her grandmother set on fire in Gazipur

UNB
19 June, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 11:23 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A class-seven schoolgirl and her grandmother were set on fire over a family dispute at Joydebpur of Gazipur Sadar Upazila on Sunday noon.

The victims were a 13-year-old seventh grader from Haji Nurul Islam Model Academy and her grandmother Baby Begum, 55. Both of them were taken to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in critical condition.

Sanjida's father Shafiqul Islam Shafiq told reporters that Sanjida was returning home from school with her grandmother when Sanjida's stepbrother and some associates blocked their road. At one point, they poured petrol on their bodies and set them on fire.

Hearing their screaming, locals rushed to the spot and took them to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital from where they were sent to Sheikh Hasina Burn Institute on Sunday night (18 June).

Joydebpur police station OC Mahtab Uddin said the incident took place over a family dispute with Sanjida's father. No case has yet been registered as the victim's family members are busy with their treatment.

However, police are investigating the matter and continuing operations to nab the accused.

Gazipur / burnt / Crime

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Even if Roar Bangla can avoid the same fate as BuzzFeed or Vice, they couldn’t totally circumvent the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, followed by the global recession. Photo: Courtesy.

The future of alternative media in Bangladesh

1h | Panorama
Unlicensed, untrained and using dangerous chemicals: Inside the inner workings of the capital’s pest control services

Unlicensed, untrained and using dangerous chemicals: Inside the inner workings of the capital’s pest control services

5h | Panorama
For almost a decade, Tamara has been experimenting with nail art. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life is not perfect but your nails could be

1d | Mode
Bus owners usually buy the chassis and then build the body at the workshops. Photo: Noor A Alam

Inside the bus-building workshops in the city

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Intel investing 4.6 billion dollar on chip plant

Intel investing 4.6 billion dollar on chip plant

3h | Tech Talk
Drip irrigation reduces the trouble of watering the trees

Drip irrigation reduces the trouble of watering the trees

17h | TBS Stories
Inter Miami to double profits from jersey sales

Inter Miami to double profits from jersey sales

20h | TBS SPORTS
Will joining BRICS be profitable for Bangladesh?

Will joining BRICS be profitable for Bangladesh?

21h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

4
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

5
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline