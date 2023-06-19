Schoolgirl and her grandmother set on fire in Gazipur

A class-seven schoolgirl and her grandmother were set on fire over a family dispute at Joydebpur of Gazipur Sadar Upazila on Sunday noon.

The victims were a 13-year-old seventh grader from Haji Nurul Islam Model Academy and her grandmother Baby Begum, 55. Both of them were taken to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in critical condition.

Sanjida's father Shafiqul Islam Shafiq told reporters that Sanjida was returning home from school with her grandmother when Sanjida's stepbrother and some associates blocked their road. At one point, they poured petrol on their bodies and set them on fire.

Hearing their screaming, locals rushed to the spot and took them to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital from where they were sent to Sheikh Hasina Burn Institute on Sunday night (18 June).

Joydebpur police station OC Mahtab Uddin said the incident took place over a family dispute with Sanjida's father. No case has yet been registered as the victim's family members are busy with their treatment.

However, police are investigating the matter and continuing operations to nab the accused.