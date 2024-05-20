Police rescue 2-year-old child abducted from Dhaka in Chandpur, arrest one

Crime

TBS Report
20 May, 2024, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2024, 03:43 pm

Related News

Police rescue 2-year-old child abducted from Dhaka in Chandpur, arrest one

TBS Report
20 May, 2024, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2024, 03:43 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Police have rescued a two-year-old child, who was abducted from Dhaka, in Chandpur. 

They have also arrested Sumaiya, 45, the leader of the kidnapping gang who abducted the child.  

Around 11am on 18 May, the group led by Sumaiya abducted the two-year-old Mariam from the capital's Badda area and took her to Chandpur's Faridganj area, according to the police.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Later, the kidnappers called the victim's parents and demanded ransom, and they informed the police. 

With the overall guidance of Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajan Kumar Saha of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's (DMP) Badda zone and the help of technology, an operation team consisting of SI Saiful Islam Bhuiyan, Shah Alam Khalifa, ASI Ruhul Amin, and Sathi Akter set off for Faridganj in Chandpur district, said a police release. 

After raiding various locations within the thana area, the team was able to arrest the suspect, Sumaiya, and rescue the child, Mariam.

Bangladesh / Top News

abduction / Child Abduction / Crime / kidnapped

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are almost 8,000 dispensaries and a large number of consumer-agro firms across the country. Photo: Bloomberg

Thailand's cannabis U-turn is a cautionary tale

6h | Panorama
The newly built Canton Tower, which is 604 meters tall, is now the main attraction of tourism in Guangzhou and proof of China’s fast growth. Photo: Bloomberg

'Everything is big in China'

7h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Scents of Summer: Best body mists that won’t break the bank

5h | Brands
With the WxB package, the Axio gets projection HID headlights, sleek DRLs, sportier bumper grill, alloy rims and blacked-out LED tail lights. PHOTO: Md Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Axio WxB: Looking inside the highest-spec variant of the Axio in the market

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Amir Abdollahian, a career diplomat

Amir Abdollahian, a career diplomat

54m | Videos
Who is Mohammad Mokhbar, the interim president of Iran?

Who is Mohammad Mokhbar, the interim president of Iran?

1h | Videos
Who is Ebrahim Raisi?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi?

3h | Videos
Cuba laments collapse of iconic sugar industry

Cuba laments collapse of iconic sugar industry

5h | Videos