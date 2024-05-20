Police rescue 2-year-old child abducted from Dhaka in Chandpur, arrest one

Police have rescued a two-year-old child, who was abducted from Dhaka, in Chandpur.

They have also arrested Sumaiya, 45, the leader of the kidnapping gang who abducted the child.

Around 11am on 18 May, the group led by Sumaiya abducted the two-year-old Mariam from the capital's Badda area and took her to Chandpur's Faridganj area, according to the police.

Later, the kidnappers called the victim's parents and demanded ransom, and they informed the police.

With the overall guidance of Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajan Kumar Saha of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's (DMP) Badda zone and the help of technology, an operation team consisting of SI Saiful Islam Bhuiyan, Shah Alam Khalifa, ASI Ruhul Amin, and Sathi Akter set off for Faridganj in Chandpur district, said a police release.

After raiding various locations within the thana area, the team was able to arrest the suspect, Sumaiya, and rescue the child, Mariam.