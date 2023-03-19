SCBA polls were not one-sided, claims AL-backed white panel 

File photo of scuffle between the pro-Awami League and pro-BNP lawyers during the SCBA polls

The pro-Awami League white panel has claimed that the elections of the Bangladesh Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) were not one-sided.

The two-day long SCBA polls were held last week amid unprecedented chaos, scuffles, police assaults, and stampedes.

In a written statement at a press conference on Sunday (19 March), white panel candidate and current SCBA president Md Momtaz Uddin Fakir said that the lawyers voted spontaneously in the election, and the BNP-supported lawyers did not even announce a boycott.

Members of the executive committee supported by Awami League along with secretary of the association Abdun Noor Dulal were also present at the media briefing.

Momtaz Uddin blamed the BNP's anti-democratic, anti-voting, anti-election motives, and the party-supported candidates Mahbub Uddin Khokon and Ruhul Quddus for the undesirable situation in the election.

Earlier, the two-day election ended with the results being announced on Tuesday (16 March) night.

The pro-Awami League lawyers' group Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad won all 14 posts of the association.

However, BNP supporters abstained from voting in the election.

