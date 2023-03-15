10 journos injured in police assault while covering SC bar association polls

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 March, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2023, 04:17 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Police have assaulted at least 10 journalists who were covering the Supreme Court Bar Association elections.

The incident took place at the Bar Association auditorium on Wednesday (15 March).

Among the injured, ATN News journalist Javed Akhtar is in critical condition and was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Others injured include Prothom Alo's senior photojournalist Shubhra Kanti Das, Jago News' senior journalist Fazlul Haque, Ajker Patrika's Noor Mohammad, Independent Television's Jannatul Ferdous, Baisakhi Television's camera person Ibrahim Hossain, ATN Bangla's camera person Humayun Kabir, Manabzamin's Abdullah Al Maruf.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice Hasan Faiz Siddiqui expressed deep concern over the incident saying, "We are shocked by the incident. Everyone should be careful while performing duties."

He assured of taking action against the accused policemen while talking to a delegation of journalists, led by the president of Law Reporters Forum, who went to the chief justice's office on Wednesday (15 March) to file a complaint.

The chief justice asked them to file a written complaint about the attack on journalists.

Law Reporters Forum President Ashutosh Sarkar, General Secretary Ahmed Sarwar Bhuya, Vice President Didarul Alam Didar, former presidents M Badizzaman and Wakil Ahmed Hiron were among the delegation.

