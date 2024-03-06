Supreme Court Bar Association election underway

Voting for the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) election is underway today (6 March) to elect the new executive committee for the 2024-25 period.

Voting in the two-day polls began at 10am on Wednesday and will continue until 5pm with a one-hour break.

7,883 registered voters are expected to exercise their franchise, said Senior Advocate Freedom fighter Abul Khayer.

Abu Syed Sagar and Manjurul Haque are vying for president and secretary posts respectively from Awami League-backed panel.

On the other hand, MA Mahbub Uddin Khokon and Ruhul Kuddus are contesting from BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami-backed blue panel.

Apart from them, two independent candidates are contesting for the president's post and two others are vying for a secretary post.

