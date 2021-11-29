Saudi transport minister pays courtesy call on state minister for civil aviation and tourism

Saudi Arabian Minister for Transport and Logistic Services Saleh Nasser A Al - Jasser has paid a courtesy call on State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali.

The meeting was held at the Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry's conference room in the secretariat on Monday, said a press release.

According to the press release, State Minister Md Mahbub Ali requested the Saudi Arabian transport minister to operate scheduled flights of domestic airlines from Bangladesh to various destinations in Saudi Arabia.

The state minister also proposed to invest in the tourism sector of Bangladesh.

In response, the Saudi minister stated that he would speak with the tourism ministry about investing in the sector.

Md Mokammel Hossain, secretary of the Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry, Issa bin Youssef Al - Duhailan, Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh, Mohammad Javed Patwari, Bangladesh Ambassador to Saudi Arabia were present in the meeting.