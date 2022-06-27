Saudi ambassador lauds Bangladesh for building Padma Bridge

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 June, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2022, 08:39 pm

Saudi ambassador  Essa Youssef Essa Al Duhailan congratulated Bangladesh on the successful completion of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge.

He passed his greetings to State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam while visiting him at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sunday, reads a press release.

State Minister thanked the Ambassador and Government of Saudi Arabia for necessary arrangements including pre-immigration facilities for pilgrims in Dhaka Airport. 

The Ambassador briefed the State Minister on the further willingness for more Saudi investment in Bangladesh. 

The State Minister expressed his satisfaction with the excellent relations existing between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia in bilateral and multilateral sectors.

 He also thanked the Ambassador for his efforts in promoting relations between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia.

The Ambassador emphasizes for strengthening economic relations between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia in the field of trade and investment, direct shipping between Chattogram and Jeddah, culture, education and tourism.
 

