Satkhira student ‘kills self’ after rape 

A 10th class student has allegedly committed suicide in Katia Laskarpara of Satkhira city over humilitation after rape.

Her body was found hanging from the ceiling of her room on Wednesday (1 June).

The deceased is Maimona Yasmin, 16, a student of Nabarun Girls High School.

The girl's father Azizur Rahman said, "My daughter had gone to visit one of her friends recently. There, a boy named Hridoy Hossain raped her."

Allegedly, her friends at school and the neighbours belittled and humiliated her over the matter.

Mizanur Rahman, in-charge of Katia police outpost, said the girl's father had filed a case on 9 May accusing three people of raping her.

"Hridoy Hossain, the main accused in the case, has not been arrested yet. The other two accused have taken bail from the court," he added.

Satkhira Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Golam Kabir said Maimona's body was recovered and sent to the morgue for autopsy.

"The cause of the suicide is yet to be ascertained. Besides, a rape case has already been registered in the police station. That case is under investigation," said the OC

