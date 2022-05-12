Santal farmers committed suicide after irrigation water was denied: Police 

Sacked Barind Multipurpose Development Authorities (BMDA) deep tubewell operator Shakhawat Hossain is responsible for provoking two Santal farmers in Godagari upazila of Rajshahi into committing suicide.

Police recently submitted separate charge sheets in the two cases filed following the deaths of the farmers against the lone accused.

According to police findings, Shakhawat, also a local Krishak League leader, did not provide irrigation water to the two farmers despite repeated pleas.

Shakhawat used to give water to the people close to him and turn a blind eye to the needs of the indigenous farmers.

Such irregularities and inactions resulted in Rabi Mardi, 32, and his cousin Abhinath Mardi, 30, consuming poison and killing themselves, reads the charge sheets submitted by Godagari police station.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Mahafuzur Rahman, IO of the two cases, said, "Charge sheet in the case filed over Abhinath's death was filed late last month. Findings of the case started Rabi's family was submitted to the court earlier this month.

"Sakhawat used to harass the farmers for crop water. He is the reason why the two committed suicide. The court has accepted the charge sheets."

Earlier on 23 March, Rabi and Abhinath consumed poison right beside the deep tube well after its operator Shakhawat refused to give them irrigation water despite multiple requests.

Abhinath died after reaching home at night while Rabi died on 25 March while undergoing treatment at Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital.

The lone accused in the cases was arrested 11 days after the incident.

