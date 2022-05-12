Santal farmers committed suicide after irrigation water was denied: Police 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
12 May, 2022, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2022, 03:48 pm

Related News

Santal farmers committed suicide after irrigation water was denied: Police 

Charges pressed against sacked BMDA deep tubewell operator Shakhawat Hossain

TBS Report 
12 May, 2022, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2022, 03:48 pm
Representational Image
Representational Image

Sacked Barind Multipurpose Development Authorities (BMDA) deep tubewell operator Shakhawat Hossain is responsible for provoking two Santal farmers in Godagari upazila of Rajshahi into committing suicide.

Police recently submitted separate charge sheets in the two cases filed following the deaths of the farmers against the lone accused.

According to police findings, Shakhawat, also a local Krishak League leader, did not provide irrigation water to the two farmers despite repeated pleas. 

Shakhawat used to give water to the people close to him and turn a blind eye to the needs of the indigenous farmers.

Such irregularities and inactions resulted in Rabi Mardi, 32, and his cousin Abhinath Mardi, 30, consuming poison and killing themselves, reads the charge sheets submitted by Godagari police station.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Mahafuzur Rahman, IO of the two cases, said, "Charge sheet in the case filed over Abhinath's death was filed late last month. Findings of the case started Rabi's family was submitted to the court earlier this month. 

"Sakhawat used to harass the farmers for crop water. He is the reason why the two committed suicide. The court has accepted the charge sheets."

Earlier on 23 March, Rabi and Abhinath consumed poison right beside the deep tube well after its operator Shakhawat refused to give them irrigation water despite multiple requests.

Abhinath died after reaching home at night while Rabi died on 25 March while undergoing treatment at Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital.

The lone accused in the cases was arrested 11 days after the incident. 
 

Top News / Corruption / Crime

Bangladesh / rajshahi / Suicide / Rajshahi farmers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Beijing’s regulatory crackdown cost tech companies as much as $2 trillion of market value. Photo: Bloomberg

How useful is big tech in a Covid lockdown, really?

3h | Panorama
Dr Manzoor Ahmed. TBS TBS Sketch.

‘We need a two-to-three-year recovery plan before returning to a regular class routine’

5h | Panorama
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

6h | Panorama
The Nilkhet book sellers who lost lakhs in the February fire are still reeling back from the effects. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

First a pandemic, then a fire: The quiet, heartsick struggles of Nilkhet booksellers

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ has released trailer

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ has released trailer

20m | Videos
Advantages of the world's leading corporate office

Advantages of the world's leading corporate office

25m | Videos
Rajapaksa family at the center of Sri Lanka's public outrage

Rajapaksa family at the center of Sri Lanka's public outrage

7h | Videos
Story of ‘Game Changer’ actresses

Story of ‘Game Changer’ actresses

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

3
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

5
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

6
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert